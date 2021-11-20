DA Davidson Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Telos’ FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. Telos has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,266,789.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 304,207 shares of company stock worth $9,519,419 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Telos by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,647,000 after acquiring an additional 812,526 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telos by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,053,000 after acquiring an additional 782,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telos by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Telos by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telos by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,103,000 after acquiring an additional 382,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

