Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRVB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 366.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $395.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.84. Provention Bio has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.