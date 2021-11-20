Critical Review: Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) versus Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Horizon Global and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Canoo 1 1 2 0 2.25

Canoo has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than Horizon Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Horizon Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Horizon Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Canoo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Global and Canoo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Global $661.23 million 0.30 -$36.56 million ($0.81) -8.83 Canoo $2.55 million 933.20 -$89.81 million ($1.00) -10.02

Horizon Global has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Global and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Global -2.70% N/A -4.57% Canoo N/A -41.61% -32.23%

Risk and Volatility

Horizon Global has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horizon Global beats Canoo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America. The Horizon Europe Africa segment includes operations primarily in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Romania and South Africa. The company was founded by Brian P. Campbell on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

