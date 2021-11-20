StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

SNEX opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34.

In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,313. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 741,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 173,190 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in StoneX Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 384,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

