Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PEAK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.95.

PEAK opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

