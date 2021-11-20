Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of ADP opened at $237.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.35. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $239.26.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

