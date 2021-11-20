Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Atlas has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Atlas by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 319,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Atlas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Atlas by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 840,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 40,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

