Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, DZ Bank cut Varta from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VARGF opened at $127.11 on Thursday. Varta has a 1-year low of $127.11 and a 1-year high of $171.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.86.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

