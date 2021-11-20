Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMMNY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

