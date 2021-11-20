StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) PT Raised to C$7.25 at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SVAUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0087 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.