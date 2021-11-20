THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

THKLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of THK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of THK stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. THK has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.00 and a beta of 1.26.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

