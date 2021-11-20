XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. XPEL has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average is $79.85. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 2.16.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $364,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,214,565 shares in the company, valued at $88,566,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,373,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,000 shares of company stock worth $34,174,290. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

