ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WISH. Cowen reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded ContextLogic from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.20. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $113,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $377,948.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,559,177 shares of company stock worth $9,436,687 in the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $67,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

