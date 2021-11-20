Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Hits New 12-Month High at $167.98

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.98 and last traded at $167.51, with a volume of 100073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.66.

BCPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.55. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 195.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

