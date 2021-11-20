Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Sets New 52-Week High at $783.00

Shares of Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 783 ($10.23) and last traded at GBX 770 ($10.06), with a volume of 65552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 776 ($10.14).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 729.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 693.82. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 254.51 and a quick ratio of 254.51.

About Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

