ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Up 62.0% in October

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the October 14th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,339.0 days.

AMKYF opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. It is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

