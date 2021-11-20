Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the October 14th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Several research firms have commented on AUCOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

