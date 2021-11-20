Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $58.86

Shares of Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$58.86 and traded as high as C$60.01. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$60.01, with a volume of 120 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$58.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$903.63 million and a PE ratio of 8.11.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid market, growth equity investments, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, gaming, healthcare services, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial services, media, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

