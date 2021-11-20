Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 million. The firm’s revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,429 shares of company stock valued at $189,442. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

