Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the October 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $10.41 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARZGY. Citigroup began coverage on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

