Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $10.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.37.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.79.

Autoliv stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Autoliv by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,309 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,676,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 70.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after acquiring an additional 656,722 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6,057.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after acquiring an additional 411,900 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 71.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 403,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.