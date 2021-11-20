Head to Head Review: Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASPCF) vs. Its Rivals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: ASPCF) is one of 895 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Acerus Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Acerus Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5236 19140 41337 797 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 73.30%. Given Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acerus Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $1.09 million -$24.42 million -1.20 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.70 billion $121.98 million -1.84

Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Acerus Pharmaceuticals. Acerus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -239.98% Acerus Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,237.82% -128.33% -28.52%

Volatility and Risk

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acerus Pharmaceuticals rivals beat Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus and Mark L. Thompson on September 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

