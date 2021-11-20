Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Roth Capital

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunlight Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38. Sunlight Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). Research analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $506,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,560,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,166,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

