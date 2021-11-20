Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RANI. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.40.

RANI opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.02. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $385,000.

