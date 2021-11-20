SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CWYUF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.88.

OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

