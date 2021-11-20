Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EIFZF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. Exchange Income has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.