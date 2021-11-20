Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COVTY. Barclays lifted their price target on Covestro from €71.00 ($80.68) to €72.00 ($81.82) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale cut Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Covestro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

COVTY opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Covestro has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $38.05.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

