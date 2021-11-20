Desjardins Cuts Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Price Target to C$0.60

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.40 to C$0.65 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CBWTF stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. Auxly Cannabis Group has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

Featured Article: Recession

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.