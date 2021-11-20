Desjardins Cuts Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Price Target to C$0.60

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.40 to C$0.65 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CBWTF stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. Auxly Cannabis Group has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

