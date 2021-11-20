FY2022 EPS Estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OCSL. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $7.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,379,871 shares of company stock valued at $31,163,419. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

