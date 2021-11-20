National Bank Financial Comments on Cogeco Communications Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.39.

CCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.75.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$98.95 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$93.15 and a one year high of C$123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$115.18. The company has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

