J & J Snack Foods Corp. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.18.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $144.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $140.27 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after buying an additional 32,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,030,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,454,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,464,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,734,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 87.24%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

