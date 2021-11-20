A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.66

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.66 and traded as high as C$40.01. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$39.95, with a volume of 10,139 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$582.71 million and a P/E ratio of 21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.34, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

