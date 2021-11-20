Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $742.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 47.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.