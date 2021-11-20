XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $51.90

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 42.36 ($0.55). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 43.40 ($0.57), with a volume of 742,423 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($0.99) target price on shares of XLMedia in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of £113.96 million and a P/E ratio of 144.67.

In other XLMedia news, insider Julie Markey acquired 14,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £5,999.28 ($7,838.10). Also, insider Stuart Simms acquired 27,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £13,826.10 ($18,063.89).

About XLMedia (LON:XLM)

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

