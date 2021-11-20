American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for American Campus Communities in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

ACC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 410.31, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $55.15.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

