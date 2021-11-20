PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) versus BOX (NYSE:BOX) Head-To-Head Contrast

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) and BOX (NYSE:BOX) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PowerSchool and BOX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerSchool N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BOX $770.77 million 4.84 -$43.43 million ($0.23) -107.00

PowerSchool has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BOX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PowerSchool and BOX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerSchool 0 3 7 0 2.70 BOX 1 2 5 0 2.50

PowerSchool presently has a consensus target price of $35.86, indicating a potential upside of 61.01%. BOX has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.65%. Given PowerSchool’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PowerSchool is more favorable than BOX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of PowerSchool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of BOX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PowerSchool and BOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerSchool N/A N/A N/A BOX -4.13% -48.70% -2.00%

Summary

PowerSchool beats BOX on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

About BOX

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser and Sam Ghods in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

