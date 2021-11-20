Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.80

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.79. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 23,200 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

Almonty Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Los Santos, Valtreixal, Woulf, Panasquiera, and Corporate. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.