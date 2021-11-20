Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Decreases By 46.2%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the October 14th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,197 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 132,605 shares during the period.

Shares of BUG opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

