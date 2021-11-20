Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.06

Shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as low as $2.34. Qumu shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 211,874 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative net margin of 65.99% and a negative return on equity of 101.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tj Kennedy bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,280. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in Qumu by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 355,274 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

