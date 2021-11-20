Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Drone Delivery Canada Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:FLT)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Drone Delivery Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CVE FLT opened at C$0.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.17. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52-week low of C$0.69 and a 52-week high of C$2.55. The firm has a market cap of C$183.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 21.11, a current ratio of 21.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

