Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.91.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -18.59%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,901 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 794,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,432,000 after purchasing an additional 718,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

