Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Drops By 21.2%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 27,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ BNTC opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.61. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 15.05, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($60.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 106.22% and a negative net margin of 23,528.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTC. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 17.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 20.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

