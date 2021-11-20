Short Interest in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rises By 44.5%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 443,400 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the October 14th total of 306,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $277,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,221. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,826,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,834,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Shares of BCYC opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of -0.29. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

