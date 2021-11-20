CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

NYSE:CAI opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $971.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CAI International has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $56.22.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.85. CAI International had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 24.53%. On average, analysts expect that CAI International will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CAI International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of CAI International by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 21,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CAI International by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CAI International by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,862,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

