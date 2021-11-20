ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.06. ProPetro reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $310,868.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ProPetro by 141.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 52,569 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in ProPetro by 33.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 416,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 105,424 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ProPetro by 30.5% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

