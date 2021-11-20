Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Imperial Capital currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of VVNT opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

