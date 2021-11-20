Chardan Capital Raises Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Price Target to $12.00

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axcella Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcella Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $114.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.48. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter worth $142,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter worth $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 311.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 161.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.