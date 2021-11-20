Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.44.

PRCH stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $107,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

