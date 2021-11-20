Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) PT Raised to $44.00 at Truist

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.87. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 3,573 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,975.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dusty Tonkin acquired 3,100 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $99,231.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 49,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,116. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

