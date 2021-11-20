Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) PT Raised to $44.00 at Truist

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.
Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.87. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $33.04.
In other Bluegreen Vacations news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 3,573 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,975.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dusty Tonkin acquired 3,100 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $99,231.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 49,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,116. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bluegreen Vacations
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
