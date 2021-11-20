British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Raised to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BTLCY. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of British Land from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British Land from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. British Land has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

